‘Horrific scene’: Elderly man killed, 2 others injured after dog attack on West Side, officials say

The incident happened in the 2800 block of Depla Street on Friday.

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

San Antonio police at scene of dog attack on West Side. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An 80-year-old man was killed and two others are in the hospital after a serious dog attack on the city’s West Side, according to officials.

Chief Charles Hood said all of the victims were taken to University Hospital. It’s unknown if any charges will be filed against the dogs’ owners.

All of the dogs were taken to San Antonio Animal Care Services and will remain in the quarantine kennels until further notice.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

Joe Arredondo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.