‘Horrific scene’: Elderly man killed, 2 others injured after dog attack on West Side, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – An 80-year-old man was killed and two others are in the hospital after a serious dog attack on the city’s West Side, according to officials.

The incident happened in the 2800 block of Depla Street on Friday.

Chief Charles Hood said all of the victims were taken to University Hospital. It’s unknown if any charges will be filed against the dogs’ owners.

All of the dogs were taken to San Antonio Animal Care Services and will remain in the quarantine kennels until further notice.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.