Five people taken to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at downtown hotel, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Five people were taken to a hospital after a carbon monoxide leak led to an evacuation of a downtown hotel, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The incident happened just before noon Friday in the 100 block of Soledad Street, at the Hampton Inn & Suites San Antonio Riverwalk.

Fire officials said five people in the gym were not feeling well and their symptoms aligned with possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

All of them were evacuated outside for fresh air before being taken to a local hospital by EMS.

Two of the gymgoers needed further treatment and three others were taken for evaluation out of precaution, according to SAFD.

A Hazmat crew was called to the scene for air monitoring and they found high levels of carbon monoxide in the building, fire officials said.

SAFD crews worked quickly to evacuate the entire building and get each of the floors ventilated. They’re still working to pinpoint the source of the gas leak that led to the carbon monoxide buildup.

Hotel guests will be staying somewhere else until the leak is repaired and the building is well-ventilated.

No other injuries were reported. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

