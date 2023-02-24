59º

SAFD responds to fire at pawn shop on South Side

Fire started at EZ Pawn at Goliad Road and Southeast Military Drive

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Allysa Cole, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

San Antonio firefighters respond to a fire at an EZ Pawn shop on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in the 3000 block of Goliad Road. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are responding to a fire at a pawn shop on the South Side on Friday morning.

The fire started at around 2:15 a.m. at the EZ Pawn in the 3000 block of Goliad Road, near Southeast Military Drive.

Firefighters arrived to find billows of smoke coming from the store. They had difficulty extinguishing flames due to entry problems, according to SAFD.

San Antonio firefighters respond to a fire at an EZ Pawn shop on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in the 3000 block of Goliad Road. (KSAT)

SAFD believes the fire started outside the building, but the cause is unknown at this time.

Fire investigators are at the scene.

KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

San Antonio firefighters respond to a fire at an EZ Pawn shop on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in the 3000 block of Goliad Road. (KSAT)

