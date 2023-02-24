SAFD responds to fire at pawn shop on South Side

San Antonio firefighters respond to a fire at an EZ Pawn shop on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in the 3000 block of Goliad Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are responding to a fire at a pawn shop on the South Side on Friday morning.

The fire started at around 2:15 a.m. at the EZ Pawn in the 3000 block of Goliad Road, near Southeast Military Drive.

Firefighters arrived to find billows of smoke coming from the store. They had difficulty extinguishing flames due to entry problems, according to SAFD.

SAFD believes the fire started outside the building, but the cause is unknown at this time.

Fire investigators are at the scene.

San Antonio firefighters respond to a fire at an EZ Pawn shop on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in the 3000 block of Goliad Road. (KSAT)

