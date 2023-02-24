Two suspects arrested in northeast Bexar County murder, sheriff says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Two suspects have been arrested in a shooting death in northeast Bexar County last week, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Duniel Valladares-Fernandez, 32, was killed on Feb. 16 in the 7000 block of Windsford Drive.

The two suspects accused of his murder fled the location after the argument escalated into a shooting.

Deputies found Valladares-Fernandez with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Salazar said they tried to save his life, but he died at the scene.

Investigators later obtained video of the shooting itself, where they were able to get a license plate and images of the suspect, according to Salazar.

Atascosa County deputies spotted the vehicle in their county and administered a traffic stop. They found one of the suspects in the vehicle, and he was taken into custody.

Salazar said there was enough evidence to arrest both of the suspects, and the other was arrested without incident.

Deputies also recovered two weapons, one of which is believed to be the murder weapon, according to Salazar.

Adiz Fernandez Rivas, 24, is accused of pulling out a handgun and shooting Valladares-Fernandez last week. Marco Moreno Vasquez, 34, was identified as the other suspect at the scene.

Both are charged with murder, Salazar said.

The victim’s relationship with the suspects is unclear, but the sheriff says the argument may have been related to money, and they may have worked together.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.