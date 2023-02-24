68º

LIVE

Local News

Two suspects arrested in northeast Bexar County murder, sheriff says

Adiz Fernandez Rivas, Marco Moreno Vasquez charged in the case

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Murder, BCSO, Shooting

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Two suspects have been arrested in a shooting death in northeast Bexar County last week, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Duniel Valladares-Fernandez, 32, was killed on Feb. 16 in the 7000 block of Windsford Drive.

The two suspects accused of his murder fled the location after the argument escalated into a shooting.

Deputies found Valladares-Fernandez with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Salazar said they tried to save his life, but he died at the scene.

Investigators later obtained video of the shooting itself, where they were able to get a license plate and images of the suspect, according to Salazar.

Atascosa County deputies spotted the vehicle in their county and administered a traffic stop. They found one of the suspects in the vehicle, and he was taken into custody.

Salazar said there was enough evidence to arrest both of the suspects, and the other was arrested without incident.

Deputies also recovered two weapons, one of which is believed to be the murder weapon, according to Salazar.

Adiz Fernandez Rivas, 24, is accused of pulling out a handgun and shooting Valladares-Fernandez last week. Marco Moreno Vasquez, 34, was identified as the other suspect at the scene.

Both are charged with murder, Salazar said.

The victim’s relationship with the suspects is unclear, but the sheriff says the argument may have been related to money, and they may have worked together.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter