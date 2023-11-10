Recent dog attacks involving pit bulls impacting adoptions at shelter

SAN ANTONIO – Being a pit bull, formally known as an American Staffordshire Terrier, is like wearing a scarlet collar.

The breed is tied to several attacks in San Antonio this year, including the Wednesday night mauling of a man on the West Side.

The incident is the latest in a string of high-profile dog attacks this year, which have included at least two deaths — Ramon Najera, 81, and Paul Anthony Striegl Jr., 47.

“Why do you think pit bulls have that reputation of being aggressive?” asked KSAT reporter Daniela Ibarra.

“When they were being bred, that’s what they were bred for,” said Christian Collazo with the Converse Animal Shelter, a private no-kill shelter.

Collazo said many of the dogs at the shelter are pit bull mixes.

Asia has been at the shelter for two years, and Collazo said it’s been tough to find her a home.

“Most of it is her shyness, but she has been looked over because she is a pit mix,” he said.

Collazo said it takes time and patience for someone to build trust with a dog.

On Thursday, Animal Care Services Director Shannon Sims said all the dogs involved in attacks this year had owners.

“That kind of leads me back to, you know, the requirement for owner responsibility,” he said.

Collazo said it’s not fair to blame the breed.

“It definitely comes back to the owner and how you are going to act when it comes to a pit bull or an aggressive pit bull,” he explained.

