Dogs mauling man shot by neighbor after witnessing attack, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was attacked by two dogs while walking on the city’s West Side late Wednesday night and police say a neighbor with a gun intervened.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South San Gabriel Avenue, not far from West Commerce Street and South General McMullen.

According to police, a 40-year-old man was walking down the street when he was attacked by two dogs. That’s when, police say, a neighbor saw what was happening and pulled out a gun and fired, shooting both the dogs.

Police said one of the dogs was killed and the other was taken to an animal hospital by Animal Care Services. The dog’s condition is not currently known.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, EMS and ACS all responded to the call.

SAPD said the owner of the dogs was given a citation by officers. It’s unclear if any charges are expected to be filed.