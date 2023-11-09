Animal Care Services welcomes 16 new hires as department pushes to improve service

SAN ANTONIO – Stray dog complaints are becoming more common in almost every part of San Antonio.

City Council is listening and boosting the budget for Animal Care Services to increase its staffing.

On Wednesday, the largest graduating cadet class for their program took center stage. Sixteen officers have now officially joined the force.

Director Shannon Sims said the increase will make a difference in their plan to improve animal call services. It’s the start of the path forward.

“It’s going to be significant from a perspective of it gives us more boots on the ground,” he said.

The 2024 approved budget of $28.5 million added an additional 29 positions to ACS. Sims said the salary increases and paid apprenticeships are helping retain and recruit.

Sims hopes to hire 15 more officers by next year. The only problem they’re facing is the lack of space to train the recruits and the lack of available vehicles for hired officers to work out of.

