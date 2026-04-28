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Loop 1604 eastbound closed after crane truck collides with 18-wheeler, Converse PD says

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals, according to police

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

An 18-wheeler carrying Snapple drinks crashed on Loop 1604 East near Rocket Lane on Tuesday, April 18, 2026. (KSAT)

CONVERSE, Texas – The eastbound lanes of Loop 1604 in Converse are closed after a crane truck collided with an 18-wheeler stopped on the side of the road, according to police.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday on Loop 1604 at Rocket Lane, which is located near the Randolph Air Force Base.

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According to a preliminary report, the driver of the 18-wheeler was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening head injury.

Police said the crane truck driver was also taken to a hospital after he reported numbness on the right side of his body.

A tire had detached from the crane truck, which caused the driver to lose control and crash into the 18-wheeler, the report said.

Transguide says the 18-wheeler was hauling Snapple drinks. Crews were working to unload those drinks at around 6 a.m.

The eastbound lanes are closed at this time. It is unclear when the lanes will reopen.

More closures are expected later Tuesday as heavy equipment will be brought to the scene to remove the crane truck, the report said.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes to avoid delays.

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