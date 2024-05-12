South Texas Blood & Tissue, Jordan Ford team up for Mustang giveaway contest

SAN ANTONIO – Beginning this week, a donation to South Texas Blood & Tissue could net a donor a brand new ride.

The nonprofit has teamed up with Jordan Ford for the Jordan Ford Mustang Giveaway. The dealership will host a community blood drive Wednesday at its location in the 13000 block of Interstate 35 North, which is southwest of the I-35/Loop 1604 interchange.

Wednesday’s blood drive will last from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., but the contest officially starts Monday and ends July 13.

Any red blood, platelets or Heroes in Arms donations between Monday and July 13 will qualify. Each donation counts as one entry into the contest, so participants can donate as often as they would like before July 13, South Texas Blood & Tissue said in a news release.

The winner will get a two-year lease on a 2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost from Jordan Ford.

South Texas Blood & Tissue/Jordan Ford Mustang Giveaway flier (South Texas Blood & Tissue/Jordan Ford)

Donors will also receive other incentives for every donation they make, the nonprofit said.

