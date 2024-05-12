San Antonio City Council members to launch annual ‘District Challenge’ blood drive

South Texas Blood and Tissue Center discusses screenings on blood donations

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio City Council members will soon begin their annual competition to see which district collects the most blood donations.

The initiative is to save the lives of people like 2-year-old Cali, who relies on blood donors to survive and requires blood transfusions every four weeks, the news release mentioned.

“I am so appreciative of blood donors as they truly save lives,” said Clarissa, Cali’s mother. “Cali would not survive without blood donations. There are no words to express the impact of someone who selflessly donates blood, as it is an incredible lifesaving act.”

As of Saturday, the District Challenge drives have received more than 1,000 donations, helping around 3,000 community members.

If you decide to donate blood, you will be awarded a limited-edition red tumbler and a chance to score a 2-year lease on a 2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost, according to the release.

Schedule of District Challenge blood drives

Jalen McKee-Rodriguez - District 2 - Carver Library: Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3305 E. Commerce.

Phyllis Viagran - District 3 – Field Office: Friday, May 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3128 Sidney Brooks St.

Dr. Adriana Rocha Garcia - District 4 - David Monroe Education Center: Wednesday, May 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 5035 SW 36th St.

Teri Castillo - District 5 – YWCA Olga-Madrid Center: Saturday, May 18 from noon until 4 p.m. at 503 Castroville Rd.

Melissa Cabello Havrda - District 6 – Great Northwest HOA at Silver Creek: Monday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 8809 Timberwilde.

Marina Alderete Gavito - District 7 – Stevenson Middle School: Tuesday, May 28 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 8403 Tezel Road.

Manny Pelaez - District 8 – San Antonio Board of Realtors: Thursday, May 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 9110 IH-10 West.

John Courage - District 9 – Walker Ranch Senior Center: Friday, May 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 835 Rhapsody Drive.

Marc Whyte - District 10 – Catholic Life Insurance Building: Thursday, May 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1635 NE Loop 410.

