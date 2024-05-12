82º
Human skull found in water near Leon Creek Greenway, SAPD says

No foul play is suspected, according to officials

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Authorities believe the skull belonged to a homeless person who lived nearby. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A fisherman discovered a human skull in a body of water near the Leon Creek Greenway North Park Trail, according to San Antonio police.

The discovery was made around 11 a.m. on Sunday near Potranco Road and Culebra Road.

The fisherman spotted a skull inside the water and contacted authorities, SAPD said.

Upon arrival, authorities confirmed that the discovery was a human skull, according to SAPD.

No foul play is suspected as authorities believe the skull belonged to a homeless person who lived nearby, police said.

Authorities have not identified who the skull belonged to, according to police.

