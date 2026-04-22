Soggy weather to lift, but not after another damp commute

LIKELY DRY FOR PARADES: Only small chances for a storm in forecast
FORECAST
TODAY
Yesterday, drizzle was persistent and stayed with us most of the day. It continues this morning, along with areas of fog. The soggy weather will lift, but likely takes several more hours of damp conditions. This afternoon, a few peeks of sun area possible. Isolated showers and even a storm or two remain in the forecast today (30%).
MORE SUN, SMALL RAIN CHANCES
While the mornings may feature clouds and patchy drizzle, afternoons Thursday through the weekend should bring sun and warmer weather. High temperatures will return to near 90 by the weekend. During the evening hours Friday through Sunday, a stray storm is possible. While unlikely, should a storm develop, severe weather would be possible.
PARADE FORECAST
BATTLE OF FLOWERS: Expect clouds early, with a few peeks of sun toward the end of the parade. Other than some patchy drizzle early, rain chances are very low. Temperatures will be in the 70s.
FIESTA FLAMBEAU: It’ll warm & sticky, with partly cloudy skies. A stray storm can’t be ruled out, however, the odds of a storm are low (20%). Temperatures will be in the 80s.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.