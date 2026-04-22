Soggy weather to lift, but not after another damp commute

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

FOG & DRIZZLE: Continues through mid-morning

SUNSHINE?: A few peeks today, more by weekend

LIKELY DRY FOR PARADES: Only small chances for a storm in forecast

FORECAST

TODAY

Yesterday, drizzle was persistent and stayed with us most of the day. It continues this morning, along with areas of fog. The soggy weather will lift, but likely takes several more hours of damp conditions. This afternoon, a few peeks of sun area possible. Isolated showers and even a storm or two remain in the forecast today (30%).

Drizzle and fog early, then mostly cloudy with a chance for showers (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

MORE SUN, SMALL RAIN CHANCES

While the mornings may feature clouds and patchy drizzle, afternoons Thursday through the weekend should bring sun and warmer weather. High temperatures will return to near 90 by the weekend. During the evening hours Friday through Sunday, a stray storm is possible. While unlikely, should a storm develop, severe weather would be possible.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

PARADE FORECAST

BATTLE OF FLOWERS: Expect clouds early, with a few peeks of sun toward the end of the parade. Other than some patchy drizzle early, rain chances are very low. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

FIESTA FLAMBEAU: It’ll warm & sticky, with partly cloudy skies. A stray storm can’t be ruled out, however, the odds of a storm are low (20%). Temperatures will be in the 80s.

Battle of Flowers forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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