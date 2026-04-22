San Antonio doctor outlines concussion symptoms, recovery after Wembanyama injury

SAN ANTONIO – Victor Wembanyama left fans holding their breath Tuesday night after hitting his face on the court during Game 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers, later entering the NBA’s concussion protocol.

The San Antonio Spurs star did not return to play following the fall. It remains unclear how long he will be sidelined.

A concussion is “basically a mild traumatic brain injury,” said Dr. Ali Safi, medical director of the Neuro ICU at University Health.

Safi said concussion symptoms can vary widely depending on the severity of the injury.

“Concussion is a spectrum of events. It can be very mild — like after a few minutes, it goes away,” Safi said. “It can be more severe. It goes for a day or two or three.”

Common symptoms include feeling foggy and experiencing headaches. Safi said that more serious warning signs, such as nausea or vomiting, should prompt immediate medical attention.

Most people recover within a few days, though more severe concussions can take up to two weeks to fully resolve, Safi said.

The Spurs have not provided a timetable for Wembanyama’s return, but per NBA protocol, a player cannot return to full participation for 48 hours after the time of injury.

The player must also pass several tests while being symptom-free before being cleared to play.

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