Man arrested after threatening to slit roommate’s neck with box cutter, SAPD says

Affidavit: Joshua Caldwell is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Joshua Caldwell booking photo. (Copyright 2024 by Bexar County Jail - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old man is behind bars after threatening to slit his roommate’s neck with a box cutter, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened during the morning hours of March 14, 2024.

The victim was preparing breakfast when Joshua Caldwell started throwing items around randomly, the affidavit said.

Caldwell then picked up a wooden stick and smacked the victim in the head with it, according to SAPD.

Caldwell also pulled out a box cutter and threatened to slit the victim’s neck, the affidavit said.

Afterward, the victim ran to a neighbor’s house and told them to contact authorities, SAPD said.

Caldwell is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to his arrest affidavit.

Caldwell remains in Bexar County Jail on a $100,000 bond, according to court records.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

