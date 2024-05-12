KSAT viewers share photos of their Mother’s Day celebrations

SAN ANTONIO – Mother’s Day is finally here. It is the perfect opportunity to gather generations together and reminisce about old memories while making new ones.
(Psst! You can also get a good deal out of your celebration.)
Recommended Videos
Whether you stay in or go out for Mother’s Day, you can submit photos of your mom’s celebration using KSAT Connect. Your photo could even be featured on air.
So far, KSAT viewers have not been shy about celebrating the special women in their lives.
Patty Esparza-Lara
Happy Mother's Day to the Queen of my little family. Thank you for all that you done and continue to do for us. 4 Generations of strong willed women!
Robert Lozano Bob
Honoring my Mother Annie Martin ! Her abundance Love & support for family is your biggest happiness in life
Natalie Lozano
Honoring our Mother, Elaine Garcia Mata for her unconditional Love, dedication to her 4 children, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Happy Mother's Day!
MilitaryMomx2
Proud Military Momma x 2 daughter Genesis -Army Officer and son Thomas- Air Force Officer (both currently standing the watch keep us safe and O’Connor HS Grads)❤️🙏🏾🎉#Proud Military Mom x2
Milissa Martinez
Happy Mother’s Day celebrating one week Post Double Mastectomy! Grateful and feeling good!
Chris Abercrombie
Happy Mother’s Day Mom! This picture was taken 40 years ago! You are so beautiful and so amazing and you kicked cancer to the curb! (She is a 8 year cancer survivor and still going strong!) We love you mom!
Eric Trevino
Happy Mother’s Day! Mom! I love you to the moon and back! Your oldest son Eric!! ❤️
KDG
Happy Heavenly Mother’s Day to our beloved Mama! Thinking of and missing you especially on a day like today. I am forever grateful for the time we were blessed with your presence here on earth. Your love and memories will always hold a special place in my heart, until we meet again ♥️
If you would like to submit your photo, check out our guide below.
Here is a guide to posting on KSAT Connect:
- Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
- If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
- Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
- Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
- Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
- Select “Holidays” as the channel and “Mother’s Day” as your category.
- Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
- The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.