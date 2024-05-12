KSAT viewers share photos of their Mother’s Day celebrations

A KSAT viewer submitted this photo of their Mother's Day celebration

SAN ANTONIO – Mother’s Day is finally here. It is the perfect opportunity to gather generations together and reminisce about old memories while making new ones.

(Psst! You can also get a good deal out of your celebration.)

Whether you stay in or go out for Mother’s Day, you can submit photos of your mom’s celebration using KSAT Connect. Your photo could even be featured on air.

So far, KSAT viewers have not been shy about celebrating the special women in their lives.

Patty Esparza-Lara Happy Mother's Day to the Queen of my little family. Thank you for all that you done and continue to do for us. 4 Generations of strong willed women! 8 hours ago 1 San Antonio

Robert Lozano Bob Honoring my Mother Annie Martin ! Her abundance Love & support for family is your biggest happiness in life 13 hours ago 0 San Antonio

Monica413 Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful mom! Love you 21 hours ago 0 San Antonio

Natalie Lozano Honoring our Mother, Elaine Garcia Mata for her unconditional Love, dedication to her 4 children, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Happy Mother's Day! 21 hours ago 0 San Antonio

MilitaryMomx2 Proud Military Momma x 2 daughter Genesis -Army Officer and son Thomas- Air Force Officer (both currently standing the watch keep us safe and O’Connor HS Grads)❤️🙏🏾🎉#Proud Military Mom x2 1 day ago 0 Unknown

Milissa Martinez Happy Mother’s Day celebrating one week Post Double Mastectomy! Grateful and feeling good! 1 day ago 0 Helotes

Chris Abercrombie Happy Mother’s Day Mom! This picture was taken 40 years ago! You are so beautiful and so amazing and you kicked cancer to the curb! (She is a 8 year cancer survivor and still going strong!) We love you mom! May 10, 2024 0 San Antonio

Eric Trevino Happy Mother’s Day! Mom! I love you to the moon and back! Your oldest son Eric!! ❤️ May 9, 2024 4 San Antonio

KDG Happy Heavenly Mother’s Day to our beloved Mama! Thinking of and missing you especially on a day like today. I am forever grateful for the time we were blessed with your presence here on earth. Your love and memories will always hold a special place in my heart, until we meet again ♥️ May 9, 2024 1 San Antonio

