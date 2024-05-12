82º
Local News

KSAT viewers share photos of their Mother’s Day celebrations

You can upload your Mother’s Day photos to KSAT Connect

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

A KSAT viewer submitted this photo of their Mother's Day celebration (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Mother’s Day is finally here. It is the perfect opportunity to gather generations together and reminisce about old memories while making new ones.

(Psst! You can also get a good deal out of your celebration.)

Whether you stay in or go out for Mother’s Day, you can submit photos of your mom’s celebration using KSAT Connect. Your photo could even be featured on air.

So far, KSAT viewers have not been shy about celebrating the special women in their lives.

Patty Esparza-Lara

Happy Mother's Day to the Queen of my little family. Thank you for all that you done and continue to do for us. 4 Generations of strong willed women!

0
San Antonio
Quinonez

Happy Mother’s Day love laura ❤️🙏

0
Pleasanton
Robert Lozano Bob

Honoring my Mother Annie Martin ! Her abundance Love & support for family is your biggest happiness in life

0
San Antonio
Monica413

Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful mom! Love you

0
San Antonio
MelissaPena

Mom’s first Cowboys game Happy Mother’s Day momma!

0
San Antonio
Natalie Lozano

Honoring our Mother, Elaine Garcia Mata for her unconditional Love, dedication to her 4 children, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Happy Mother's Day!

0
San Antonio
MilitaryMomx2

Proud Military Momma x 2 daughter Genesis -Army Officer and son Thomas- Air Force Officer (both currently standing the watch keep us safe and O’Connor HS Grads)❤️🙏🏾🎉#Proud Military Mom x2

0
Unknown
Milissa Martinez

Happy Mother’s Day celebrating one week Post Double Mastectomy! Grateful and feeling good!

0
Helotes
Mary

My sweet Mama.

0
San Antonio
Chris Abercrombie

Happy Mother’s Day Mom! This picture was taken 40 years ago! You are so beautiful and so amazing and you kicked cancer to the curb! (She is a 8 year cancer survivor and still going strong!) We love you mom!

0
San Antonio
Eric Trevino

Happy Mother’s Day! Mom! I love you to the moon and back! Your oldest son Eric!! ❤️

5
San Antonio
KDG

Happy Heavenly Mother’s Day to our beloved Mama! Thinking of and missing you especially on a day like today. I am forever grateful for the time we were blessed with your presence here on earth. Your love and memories will always hold a special place in my heart, until we meet again ♥️

0
San Antonio

If you would like to submit your photo, check out our guide below.

Here is a guide to posting on KSAT Connect:

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select “Holidays” as the channel and “Mother’s Day” as your category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

