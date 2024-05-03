Celebrate Mother’s Day with these specials at San Antonio restaurants

The left image is a petite bouquet with a box of six Parisian macarons on Bakery Lorraine. The right image is a file photo.

SAN ANTONIO – Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday, May 12, and restaurants across San Antonio are offering specials to celebrate the holiday.

Here is a list of just a few of the many San Antonio restaurants offering brunch options in honor of mothers everywhere. Several U.S. chains are also celebrating by handing out gift cards with a purchase. This story will be updated as more deals roll in.

Recommended Videos

Bakery Lorraine: The San Antonio bakery chain will sell a petite flower bouquet with a box of six Parisian macarons for $50. The last day to order a bouquet is on Thursday, May 9. Bouquets will be available for pickup on Saturday, May 11, and Sunday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click The San Antonio bakery chain will sell a petite flower bouquet with a box of six Parisian macarons for $50. The last day to order a bouquet is on Thursday, May 9. Bouquets will be available for pickup on Saturday, May 11, and Sunday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here for more information.

Cactus Oak Tavern at Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa: A pre-Mother’s Day brunch and dinner will take place on Saturday, May 11. The brunch at 11 a.m. will include a four-course menu with bottomless mimosas, and the dinner at 7 p.m. will include a four-course wine pairing menu. Click A pre-Mother’s Day brunch and dinner will take place on Saturday, May 11. The brunch at 11 a.m. will include a four-course menu with bottomless mimosas, and the dinner at 7 p.m. will include a four-course wine pairing menu. Click here for more information.

California Pizza Kitchen: The chain is hosting a Mother’s Day special where people can receive a $10 e-gift card if they send a $50 e-gift card. Click The chain is hosting a Mother’s Day special where people can receive a $10 e-gift card if they send a $50 e-gift card. Click here for more information.

Carrabba’s: The restaurant is offering $10 bonus gift cards with the purchase of $50 in gift cards. Click The restaurant is offering $10 bonus gift cards with the purchase of $50 in gift cards. Click here for more information.

Central Market: The store will sell three offerings for Mother’s Day — a brunch that serves three to four for $54.99, a “breakfast in bed” that serves up to two people for $25.99, and a mimosa kit for $14.99. Meals are available to order via curbside, with pickup and delivery available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 10 to Sunday, May 12. Meals will also be sold in-store on those days, while supplies last.

Cheesecake Factory: The chain is hosting a Mother’s Day special where people can receive a $10 gift card if they purchase a $50 gift card online through Sunday, May 12. The bonus card is redeemable from May 13 through June 5.

Corinne San Antonio at Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa: From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, Corinne will serve a brunch that includes chorizo devilled eggs, mezcal shrimp cocktail, sweet corn cake eggs benedict, lump crab frittata and more.

Dorrego’s at Hotel Valencia: The River Walk restaurant will sell a Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday, May 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The brunch buffet is $75 for adults and $29 for children under 12 years old. It includes a breakfast, waffle, omelet and carving stations. Reservations are strongly encouraged, according to a news release. To make a reservation, visit The River Walk restaurant will sell a Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday, May 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The brunch buffet is $75 for adults and $29 for children under 12 years old. It includes a breakfast, waffle, omelet and carving stations. Reservations are strongly encouraged, according to a news release. To make a reservation, visit OpenTable or call 210-227-9700. Diners will receive complimentary valet parking. Click here for more information.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar: The restaurant will open early on Saturday, May 11, and Sunday, May 12. The Mother’s Day weekend offerings include a three-course lunch menu (starting at $52 per person) and a three-course surf and turf menu (starting at $80 per person). Click The restaurant will open early on Saturday, May 11, and Sunday, May 12. The Mother’s Day weekend offerings include a three-course lunch menu (starting at $52 per person) and a three-course surf and turf menu (starting at $80 per person). Click here for the menu.

Outback Steakhouse: The chain is hosting a Mother’s Day special where people can receive a $10 gift card if they purchase a $50 gift card. The bonus card is redeemable from June 24-Aug. 25.

Red Lobster: The chain is hosting a Mother’s Day special where people can receive two $10 bonus coupons if they purchase a $50 gift card online through July 1. The bonus cards can be redeemed in July and August.

Springhouse Cafe at Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa: Brunch will be served on Sunday, May 12 between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. The brunch is $80 for adults, $32 for children, and free for children 5 years and younger. It includes a cold bar and carving station. A dinner will also be served between 5:30-9:30 p.m. for $85 per person. Reservations can be made by calling 210-767-7999 or clicking Brunch will be served on Sunday, May 12 between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. The brunch is $80 for adults, $32 for children, and free for children 5 years and younger. It includes a cold bar and carving station. A dinner will also be served between 5:30-9:30 p.m. for $85 per person. Reservations can be made by calling 210-767-7999 or clicking here

Read also: