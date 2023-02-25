Elderly man killed in brutal dog attack on West Side identified by medical examiner

SAN ANTONIO – An 81-year-old man who was killed in a horrific dog attack on the West Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner.

Ramon Najera died from his injuries following the attack Friday afternoon, according to the ME. It happened in the 2800 block of Depla Street, off Highway 90 and Cupples Road.

Najera and his wife were visiting a home in the neighborhood when two dogs from another home escaped their yard and attacked them, according to San Antonio police.

The dogs also attacked two other people, including a San Antonio fire captain.

At last check, Najera’s wife had critical injuries but was released from the hospital on Saturday. The fire captain and the other person injured sustained non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

San Antonio Animal Care Services said a third dog belonging to the same owners was also near the attack scene and unrestrained.

All three dogs were taken in by ACS and were euthanized Friday night, the shelter confirmed.

One of the dogs’ owners, Christian Alexander Moreno, 31, was arrested Friday night and is charged with attack by dangerous dog causes death and injury to an elderly.