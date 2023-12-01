Animal Care Services creates searchable registry of dangerous dogs in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services has created a searchable registry of dogs in San Antonio that have been deemed dangerous.

The registry comes after a year of high-profile dog attacks, including at least two deaths — Ramon Najera, 81, and Paul Anthony Striegl Jr., 47.

There are currently more than 100 dogs in the database, ACS officials said. The map includes the addresses of all active dangerous dogs and will be updated as new cases occur.

“The City of San Antonio’s Dangerous Dog Registry allows us to keep our community informed and safe,” said Shannon Sims, Director of Animal Care Services. “Over the past year, ACS has worked diligently to increase the number of Animal Care Officers to improve the response time to critical calls. This Dangerous Dog Registry is part of ACS Strategic Plan that supports a safe community for residents in their neighborhoods.”

Residents have called for the registry following an apparent uptick in dog attacks. ACS officials said they were able to create the database following a recent Attorney General Ruling.

“The City’s ordinance mirrors State Law which currently defines a “dangerous dog” as an animal that makes an unprovoked attack outside the owner’s property that causes bodily injury or a dog that acts in such a way that a person reasonably believes would cause bodily injury should they get out of their yard,” ACS officials said.

Residents can report a dangerous dog by calling call 311 (210-207-6000) or visiting SA.gov/ACS. If a dangerous dog is posing an immediate threat to life, people are urged to call 911.

