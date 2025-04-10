Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to stock San Antonio lakes with catfish

SAN ANTONIO – Starting Friday, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) will supply lakes for catfish angling in the San Antonio area.

Two “Neighborhood Fishin’” lakes stocked with catfish will be located at Southside Lions Park at 3100 Hiawatha Street and Millers Pond at 6075 Old Pearsall Road.

The program by TPWD allows anglers and families the opportunity to have a fishing experience close to home.

“Catfish are fun and easy to catch for anglers of all ages and experience levels. If you’ve never fished before, these are the perfect places to get started,” said TPWD Inland Fisheries Division Region Three Director Marcos DeJesus.

The lakes will receive catfish every two weeks through the end of October, with a brief pause during August.

Attendees can keep up to five fish of any kind per day with one black bass 14 inches or greater in length.

A fishing license is required for visitors ages 17 and up. People under 17 do not need a license.

A one-day license can be purchased for $11; an annual license costs $30. All proceeds go towards the management of the fisheries and conservation of Texas fish.

Additional lakes are available in various Texas cities, all near county parks with picnic tables, parking and restrooms.

