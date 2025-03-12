San Antonio Missions incentivizing outdoor activity through new program

SAN ANTONIO – Spring break continues, and the historic San Antonio Missions encourage people to visit and take a walk.

They are offering a unique new program called “El Camino de San Antonio Missions” that will present you with a special commemorative certificate or “Compostela” when you walk or bike along the Mission Reach trail and visit the historic churches.

“If you walk from all of our missions along the El Camino trail, then you can get a Compostela from San Antonio, signifying that you did complete your walk, your journey,” said Rebecca Simmons, executive director of El Camino de San Antonio.

“You have a passport with you, and we see all your stamps that you collected along the way. We’re here to encourage people to go and visit our missions. Visit them not only to find out their history and that sort of thing but also from a spiritual aspect as well. So, we encourage pilgrimages, we encourage walking, biking, however you want to get to our missions but we want you to visit.”

Participation in the El Camino de San Antonio program is free.

Mission Concepcion and the other historic churches are open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.