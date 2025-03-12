Skip to main content
San Antonio Missions incentivizing outdoor activity through new program

Unique new program offers Compostela to visitors of the historic missions

Ernie Zuniga, Community Journalist

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Spring break continues, and the historic San Antonio Missions encourage people to visit and take a walk.

They are offering a unique new program called “El Camino de San Antonio Missions” that will present you with a special commemorative certificate or “Compostela” when you walk or bike along the Mission Reach trail and visit the historic churches.

“If you walk from all of our missions along the El Camino trail, then you can get a Compostela from San Antonio, signifying that you did complete your walk, your journey,” said Rebecca Simmons, executive director of El Camino de San Antonio.

“You have a passport with you, and we see all your stamps that you collected along the way. We’re here to encourage people to go and visit our missions. Visit them not only to find out their history and that sort of thing but also from a spiritual aspect as well. So, we encourage pilgrimages, we encourage walking, biking, however you want to get to our missions but we want you to visit.”

Participation in the El Camino de San Antonio program is free.

Mission Concepcion and the other historic churches are open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Ernie Zuniga is a veteran TV and media personality in San Antonio and is a community-based journalist at KSAT.

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since. In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.

