ME’s office identifies man hit, killed by vehicle on Northwest Side

Jesse T Hartshorne, 71, died from blunt force injuries

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIOUPDATE at 2:30 p.m.: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing against traffic on the Northwest Side.

Jesse T Hartshorne, 71, died from blunt force injuries to the head, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 9700 block of Braun Road.

Hartshorne had crossed the street and a car slowed down to avoid him. He then ran into the nearby lane and was struck by a second vehicle, police said.

Hartshorne was later pronounced dead after being loaded into an ambulance.

ORIGINAL STORY: A man was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing against traffic on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 9700 block of Braun Road.

As the man, believed to be in his 70s, crossed the street, a car slowed down to avoid him. The man then ran into the nearby lane and was struck by a second vehicle, police said.

The victim was loaded into an ambulance, where he later died, SAPD said.

The man was not utilizing a crosswalk, and the area was not well-lit, police said in a preliminary report describing the incident.

Both drivers stayed at the scene.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the man’s identity and cause and manner of death.

