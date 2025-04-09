San Antonio police enhances safety measures for Fiesta De Los Reyes

SAN ANTONIO – With Fiesta right around the corner, the San Antonio Police Department is reinforcing safety and security measures for one of Fiesta’s major events — Fiesta de los Reyes.

San Antonio police Chief William McManus provided details for new security enhancements the department will use during a Wednesday news conference at Fiesta De Los Reyes.

The security measures come after the deadly April 2024 shooting that killed two men and injured four women during Fiesta De Los Reyes.

Police said the two men killed during the shooting began firing at each other in the middle of a crowd during the event. The officers who responded to the gunshots also fired their weapons.

During the news conference, McManus said SAPD has worked with the City of San Antonio, the Fire Marshal office and Fiesta De Los Reyes organizers to develop a strategy to “ensure a secure and well-prepared event.”

Here’s a list of safety measures SAPD is incorporating into this year’s Fiesta event:

There will be fencing around Milam Park and Market Square, with six entrances. This safety measure is new this year.

At each entrance, a security guard will check the attendees’ bags. Guests will also walk through a metal detector before entering the event. This safety measure is new this year.

Fiesta-goers interested in bringing a bag should be aware there is a bag size limit. All bags must be 12 by 6 inches or smaller.

Backpacks and ice chests are prohibited at the Fiesta event.

There will be SAPD officers at “every corner,” McManus said.

The plan, which has been in the works for a year, is similar to safety measures used during the NCAA Men’s Final Four festivities, McManus said.

The strategy was “proved to be very successful,” and there were “no incidents there,” according to McManus.

“If you see something, say something,” McManus said. “These changes are part of our ongoing commitment to keep this event secure and successful as it always has been in the past.”

Bexar County commissioners previously said eight heavy-duty barriers will be used during future mass events to prevent vehicles from driving through crowds.

At this time, it’s unclear where the barriers will be placed and when people can expect them to be implemented. However, officials previously told KSAT people could expect them to arrive by Fiesta.

