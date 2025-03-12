Bexar County approves safety barriers to protect crowds from vehicle attacks

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County commissioners approved the purchase of eight heavy-duty barriers during a Tuesday meeting that will be used to prevent vehicles from driving through crowds.

The Deputy Chief of the Bexar County Office of Emergency, Michael Morlan, addressed the item on the commissioner court’s agenda before its approval.

Morlan said with recent vehicle-related attacks, referencing the New Orleans incident, the barriers could help prevent similar incidents in San Antonio, which is known to have an abundance of mass events.

The eight 700-pound barriers cost more than $103,000 and will be provided by California-based Merdian Rapid Defense Group.

KSAT asked Bexar County officials Wednesday where the barriers will be placed and when people can expect them to be implemented.

While officials were unsure about their location, they said that San Antonians can expect them to arrive by Fiesta, adding they will also be used for future mass events.

