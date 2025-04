(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found by a hospital employee with multiple stab wounds Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The man was found near a dumpster at University Health Robert B. Green Campus with a “few stab wounds to the torso,” police said.

He is believed to be in his mid-30s, police said.

Additional information, including suspect details, was not immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

