Man injured in shooting at Northwest Side at apartment complex, San Antonio police say

Police said a man who called 911 was shot in his upper body near a playground.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was rushed to a hospital after he was shot Wednesday on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers said they received a call around 4:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 6600 block of Babcock Road.

Authorities said a man who called 911 told a dispatcher that he had been shot in his upper body near a playground at the complex.

The man did not provide officers with any information on what led up to the shooting, according to police.

SAPD said it is unclear if there was one or multiple shooters who shot the man.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.