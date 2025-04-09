Jourdanton man arrested, accused of exposing himself at Pleasanton gym, police say

PLEASANTON, TEXAS – A 45-year-old Jourdanton man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly exposed himself while working out, the Pleasanton Police Department said in a social media post.

On April 2, officers said they were dispatched to the Pleasanton Athletic Center on a report of a man exposing himself.

Recommended Videos

Pleasanton police, who identified the suspect as Michael McDonald to KSAT on Wednesday, said he “purposely exposed” himself while working out in front of a nearby group of women.

Authorities said they later gathered and reviewed surveillance video, which led to McDonald’s arrest on Tuesday.

McDonald, who is from Jourdanton, was transported to the Atascosa County Jail on at least one indecent exposure charge.

More recent crime coverage on KSAT: