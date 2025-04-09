Man in jail charged in connection with woman’s fentanyl overdose death, sheriff’s office says

(Copyright 2025 by The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A man in jail was served with an arrest warrant in connection with a woman’s overdose death, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.

Hayden Ross Corbin, 24, was charged with murder by induction of fentanyl, which is a first-degree felony, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

The 24-year-old woman was found dead on Feb. 6 at a residence in New Braunfels.

Investigators discovered that the woman consumed a counterfeit Percocet pill before her death, the sheriff’s office said.

Through further investigation, the sheriff’s office said the woman received the lethal dose of fentanyl from Corbin.

In addition to the murder by induction of fentanyl charge, Corbin also faces an unrelated charge of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, Comal County jail records show.

Corbin remains in the Comal County Jail.