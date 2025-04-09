Skip to main content
Clear icon
71º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man in jail charged in connection with woman’s fentanyl overdose death, sheriff’s office says

The woman consumed a counterfeit Percocet pill before her death, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Guadalupe County, Crime, Fentanyl
Hayden Ross Corbin. (Copyright 2025 by The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A man in jail was served with an arrest warrant in connection with a woman’s overdose death, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.

Hayden Ross Corbin, 24, was charged with murder by induction of fentanyl, which is a first-degree felony, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Recommended Videos

The 24-year-old woman was found dead on Feb. 6 at a residence in New Braunfels.

Investigators discovered that the woman consumed a counterfeit Percocet pill before her death, the sheriff’s office said.

Through further investigation, the sheriff’s office said the woman received the lethal dose of fentanyl from Corbin.

In addition to the murder by induction of fentanyl charge, Corbin also faces an unrelated charge of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, Comal County jail records show.

Corbin remains in the Comal County Jail.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS