Man arrested in connection with sexual assault case, Castle Hills police say

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault last month at an apartment complex in Castle Hills, according to a news release from the department.

The incident occurred on March 11 at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Herweck Drive.

Milton Randolfo Ayala Giron, 40, and the victim knew one another, according to Castle Hills police.

Castle Hills police arrested Giron on Friday, and he was transferred to the Bexar County Jail, according to the release.

Investigators said there may be more victims, and they are encouraged to come forward and contact Castle Hills police to make a report.