Daughters of the American Revolution members preserve history, honor veterans in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – As the nation prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, members of the Daughters of the American Revolution in San Antonio are honoring their ancestors while continuing a mission of education, patriotism and community service.

The DAR is a lineage-based organization whose members can trace their ancestry to individuals who supported the American Revolution.

“DAR is a lineage society, and we descend from Revolutionary patriots,” said Deanna Rodriguez, regent of a local chapter.

Founded in 1890, the organization now has chapters nationwide. The local chapter has about 170 members and meets monthly.

Members say their work goes far beyond genealogy. The group supports veterans, promotes patriotism and works with local schools and military programs.

“We do veterans work, we do patriotic service, we do children’s events, educational events,” Rodriguez said.

Vice Regent Sharon Pelayo Simonick said the organization is focused on preserving history and serving the community.

“We’re all about education, historical preservation and pretty much celebrating America,” Simonick said.

The chapter works with Junior ROTC and ROTC programs, presenting awards each year to outstanding cadets.

For many members, the organization provides a personal connection to history. Rodriguez said her ancestors helped the Revolutionary cause by supplying cattle to feed troops.

Simonick traces her family to Marcos Cepeda, her sixth great-grandfather, whose family arrived in San Antonio in 1731.

“They were all in it together. It didn’t matter where you came from,” Simonick said of those who fought for independence. “They were all fighting for the same thing.”

Rodriguez said family members spent years researching their lineage, including ties to her eighth great-grandfather, Jacinto Delgado.

“It’s just such a fabulous history that I’m sharing with my family,” Rodriguez said.

With the nation nearing a once-in-a-lifetime milestone, members say they are embracing the moment.

“We’re never going to have anything like this again in our lifetime,” Rodriguez said.

The DAR’s mission remains rooted in historic preservation, education and patriotism, connecting present-day members to America’s founding story.

More America250 coverage on KSAT: