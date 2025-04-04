Mother arrested after 2-month-old tests positive for cocaine, BCSO says

Virginia Priest had a previous warrant and was placed under arrest, faces child endangerment charge

Copy Copy

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 29-year-old woman was arrested early this week after her 2-month-old child tested positive for cocaine, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO deputies responded to a call regarding the infant at Methodist Children’s Hospital on Wednesday.

Recommended Videos

Investigators were told the baby had to be airlifted from Guadalupe Regional Medical Center to Methodist Children’s Hospital for further treatment after the child tested positive for the narcotic, according to BCSO.

The child’s mother, Virginia Priest, said the baby had not been eating and was having difficulty breathing, according to BCSO.

The parents had taken the child to a fire station near their home but were allegedly told there was no ambulance available, and they needed to call 911, BCSO said.

The sheriff’s office said the parents drove to the hospital while on the phone with 911.

BCSO said Priest had a previous warrant and was placed under arrest. She now faces a charge of endangering a child-imminent danger.

Child Protective Services is investigating the case and is putting together a safety plan, BCSO said.