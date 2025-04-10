Skip to main content
Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies 16-year-old boy shot and killed

Messiah Martinez, 16, died from a ballistic injury to the torso

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Tags: Shooting, Crime
One person was killed and two people were injured in a shooting on Tuesday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIOUPDATE on 4/9/2025: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a teen who authorities said was shot and killed on Tuesday night.

Messiah Martinez, 16, died from a ballistic injury to the torso, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

A vehicle — with Martinez unresponsive in the backseat — arrived at Baptist Neighborhood Hospital - Kelly in the 800 block of Cupples Road.

Police said two other males inside the vehicle were also shot.

Martinez was later pronounced dead by hospital staff, SAPD said.

It is unclear where the shooting took place. Police said the two other males shot refused to describe what happened.

ORIGINAL STORY: One person was killed, and two others were injured in a shooting on Tuesday, according to San Antonio police.

A vehicle arrived at Baptist Neighborhood Hospital - Kelly in the 800 block of Cupples Road with three people who had been shot, SAPD said

Officers were at the hospital for an unrelated call, according to a preliminary report from SAPD.

The victim, a teen between 15 and 17 years old, was unresponsive in the backseat. The teen was later pronounced dead by hospital staff, the report said.

It is unclear where the shooting took place. Police said the other people were not cooperating and refused to describe what happened.

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

Gavin Nesbitt is an award-winning photojournalist and video editor who joined KSAT in September 2021. He won a Lone Star Emmy, a Regional Murrow, a Texas Broadcast News Award, a Headliners Foundation Silver Showcase Award and 2 Telly Awards for his work covering the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

