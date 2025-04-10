Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies 16-year-old boy shot and killed

One person was killed and two people were injured in a shooting on Tuesday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE on 4/9/2025: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a teen who authorities said was shot and killed on Tuesday night.

Messiah Martinez, 16, died from a ballistic injury to the torso, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

A vehicle — with Martinez unresponsive in the backseat — arrived at Baptist Neighborhood Hospital - Kelly in the 800 block of Cupples Road.

Police said two other males inside the vehicle were also shot.

Martinez was later pronounced dead by hospital staff, SAPD said.

It is unclear where the shooting took place. Police said the two other males shot refused to describe what happened.

