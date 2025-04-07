2 injured, 1 flees after argument leads to shooting on West Side, police say

Two people were injured, and an alleges suspect fled after an argument led to a shooting in the 100 block of Historic Old Highway 90 around 12:15 a.m. Monday.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized, and an alleged suspect fled after an argument led to a shooting on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Historic Old Highway 90 around 12:15 a.m. Monday.

According to police, an argument began between an unknown person and the pair. The person left but then returned and shot at the man and woman, police said.

The woman was shot in the hand, while a bullet ricocheted and hit the man in the face, according to SAPD.

The alleged suspect, who the pair did not know, fled in a hatchback vehicle, police said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

It is also not clear what began the initial argument.

This is a developing story. KSAT will bring more information as it becomes available.