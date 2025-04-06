Man arrested in connection with fatal Northwest Side crash, records show

One person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAN ANTONIO – An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal crash on the Northwest Side, according to Bexar County Central Magistrate records.

Elias Antonio Huitron, 36, was arrested at Northwest Loop 410 near Ingram Road and booked Saturday into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, records show.

Recommended Videos

Booking records show Huitron is facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle for an incident that happened just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

At that time, the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a crash that happened at Northwest Loop 410 near Culebra and Ingram roads.

One person was killed after they were struck by a vehicle underneath the highway, according to the fire department.

The person, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available. KSAT has requested more details on the arrest from SAPD.

Read also: