ME’s office identifies woman found dead in suspected murder-suicide at Northeast Side home

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE on 4/6/2025: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman found dead at a Northeast Side home.
Angelina Raquel Bryand, 32, was found dead Friday. As of Sunday morning, the medical examiner’s office has not yet determined a cause or manner of death.
On Saturday, police officially labeled the case a murder-suicide.
ORIGINAL STORY: A suspect was found dead after barricading in a closet at a Northeast Side home, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.
McManus said police were at the scene in the 5300 block of Randolph Boulevard on Friday after a welfare check was conducted in the morning.
Officers found the suspect, 33, dead in the closet and a dead woman, 32. They also found children locked in a bathroom, McManus said.
The chief said the suspect’s death was self-inflicted.
McManus said the children were not harmed.
