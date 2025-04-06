Skip to main content
Local News

ME’s office identifies woman found dead in suspected murder-suicide at Northeast Side home

Woman identified as Angelina Raquel Bryand, 32

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman found dead at a Northeast Side home. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIOUPDATE on 4/6/2025: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman found dead at a Northeast Side home.

Angelina Raquel Bryand, 32, was found dead Friday. As of Sunday morning, the medical examiner’s office has not yet determined a cause or manner of death.

On Saturday, police officially labeled the case a murder-suicide.

ORIGINAL STORY: A suspect was found dead after barricading in a closet at a Northeast Side home, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

McManus said police were at the scene in the 5300 block of Randolph Boulevard on Friday after a welfare check was conducted in the morning.

Officers found the suspect, 33, dead in the closet and a dead woman, 32. They also found children locked in a bathroom, McManus said.

The chief said the suspect’s death was self-inflicted.

McManus said the children were not harmed.

