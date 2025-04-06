ME’s office identifies woman found dead in suspected murder-suicide at Northeast Side home

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman found dead at a Northeast Side home.

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE on 4/6/2025: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman found dead at a Northeast Side home.

Angelina Raquel Bryand, 32, was found dead Friday. As of Sunday morning, the medical examiner’s office has not yet determined a cause or manner of death.

Recommended Videos

On Saturday, police officially labeled the case a murder-suicide.

ORIGINAL STORY: A suspect was found dead after barricading in a closet at a Northeast Side home, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

McManus said police were at the scene in the 5300 block of Randolph Boulevard on Friday after a welfare check was conducted in the morning.

Officers found the suspect, 33, dead in the closet and a dead woman, 32. They also found children locked in a bathroom, McManus said.

The chief said the suspect’s death was self-inflicted.

McManus said the children were not harmed.

On Saturday, police officially labeled the case a murder-suicide.

Read also: