Skip to main content
Haze icon
84º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Barricaded suspect, female found dead in Northeast Side home, SAPD chief says

Children found in bathroom unharmed

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, Northeast Side
McManus said police were at the scene in the 5100 block of Randolph Boulevard on Friday after a welfare check was conducted in the morning. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect was found dead after barricading in a closet at a Northeast Side home, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

McManus said police were at the scene in the 5100 block of Randolph Boulevard on Friday after a welfare check was conducted in the morning.

Recommended Videos

Officers found the suspect dead in the closet and a dead female. They also found children locked in a bathroom, McManus said.

The chief said the suspect’s death was self-inflicted.

McManus said the children were not harmed.

KSAT has a crew headed to the scene and is working to find out more information.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Ivan Herrera headshot

Ivan Herrera, MSc Business, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

email

instagram

Adam B. Higgins headshot

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS