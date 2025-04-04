Barricaded suspect, female found dead in Northeast Side home, SAPD chief says

McManus said police were at the scene in the 5100 block of Randolph Boulevard on Friday after a welfare check was conducted in the morning.

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect was found dead after barricading in a closet at a Northeast Side home, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

Officers found the suspect dead in the closet and a dead female. They also found children locked in a bathroom, McManus said.

The chief said the suspect’s death was self-inflicted.

McManus said the children were not harmed.

KSAT has a crew headed to the scene and is working to find out more information.