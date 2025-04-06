Man injured in West Side stabbing, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was injured in a stabbing on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened around 4 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Southwest 18th Street.

Recommended Videos

Police said two men were arguing when one pulled out a knife and stabbed the other.

The men are related, police said, but their exact relationship is unclear.

The victim, who is 25 years old, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled before officers arrived. Police have not identified him, but said he is 24 years old.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: