Local News

Man injured in West Side stabbing, San Antonio police say

Suspect fled before officers arrived, according to police

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man was injured in a stabbing on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened around 4 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Southwest 18th Street.

Police said two men were arguing when one pulled out a knife and stabbed the other.

The men are related, police said, but their exact relationship is unclear.

The victim, who is 25 years old, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled before officers arrived. Police have not identified him, but said he is 24 years old.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

