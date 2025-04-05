Teen arrested in connection with drive-by shooting on Northeast Side, affidavit says

Ty Ron Keith Rodgers, 17, is accused of shooting and killing a teenager on the Northeast Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager in a drive-by incident on the Northeast Side, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Ty Ron Keith Rodgers is accused of fatally shooting 16-year-old Lamarcus Willis on Wednesday in the 14000 block of Fratelli Road near Toepperwein Road.

The affidavit stated Willis was found shot multiple times to his upper torso and head and died from his injuries at a local hospital.

According to the affidavit, Willis and a witness got off the school bus and were met by Rodgers and a second witness at the front entrance of the neighborhood.

Rodgers and the second witness arrived at the scene in the first witness’ vehicle, the affidavit stated.

The document stated that Rodgers then exited the vehicle and got into a verbal altercation with Willis.

The two witnesses told police that Rodgers reached into the vehicle, grabbed a handgun and shot Willis several times, the affidavit states.

Rodgers fled the scene, and according to the affidavit, the first witness drove down the street to call the police.

The second witness ran home from the shooting and was later contacted by detectives, the document stated.

Both witnesses identified Rodgers using the student ID he left in the vehicle.

An administrator at Roosevelt High School also confirmed Rodgers’ identity with the police.

Rodgers faces a murder charge and is currently in custody at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

