ME’s office identifies man shot, killed at downtown apartment complex

A man was fatally shot and another injured in a stabbing at a downtown apartment complex on Saturday, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE on 4/7/2025: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was shot and killed at a downtown apartment complex over the weekend.

Eugene McAlister, 63, died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. on Saturday at Victoria Plaza Apartments at 411 Barrera St.

San Antonio police said that officers found McAlister dead at the scene upon arrival. Another man, between 50 and 70 years old, was stabbed multiple times, police said.

Police said the two men were involved in an altercation. Officers are still investigating what prompted the altercation.

Opportunity Home, who runs the complex, said in a statement that the two men were cousins.

Police said they are working to determine if the case will be investigated as murder or self-defense.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a reported shooting at Victoria Plaza Apartments at 411 Barrera St., where they found a crime scene contained to the second and third floor of the complex, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot and another who had been stabbed, police said. Both men were between the ages of 50 and 70.

The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The man who was stabbed was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said he was stabbed three times in the upper torso and suffered a compound fracture in his left ankle.

Police said there was an “altercation” between the two men, whose relationship is unclear. Officers are still looking into how the altercation began.

Homicide investigators were on scene Saturday. Police said they are working to determine if the case will be handled as murder or self-defense.

In 2024, two bodies were found at the complex in a span of four days.

One resident at the scene said she is concerned with safety at the complex. She told KSAT there used to be around-the-clock security, but it was shortened and there hasn’t been any this week.

