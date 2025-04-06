‘Tragic’: Opportunity Home says security could not have prevented fatal dispute at downtown complex

A man was fatally shot and another injured in a stabbing at a downtown apartment complex on Saturday, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – After two men were involved in a dispute that left one fatally shot and another injured in a stabbing at a downtown apartment complex, Opportunity Home said in a statement that “onsite security could not have prevented” the incident.

Around 11 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a reported shooting at Victoria Plaza Apartments at 411 Barrera St., where they found a man dead from a gunshot wound, according to San Antonio police.

Another man was found at the scene with multiple stab wounds and a broken ankle, police said. He was taken to a hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police said there was an “altercation” between the two men that escalated, and they are working to determine if the case will be handled as murder or self-defense.

“Currently, it is unknown who was the primary aggressor,” police said Sunday morning.

The men have not been identified, but police said they are both 63 years old.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Opportunity Home, which runs the complex, said in a statement they “are deeply saddened by the tragic incident at Victoria Plaza.”

“Our hearts go out to the families and individuals affected by this devastating event,” the statement said, in part.

The two men involved were cousins, and surveillance footage show one of the men escorting the other into the building, according to Opportunity Home.

The statement said residents are allowed to bring guests into their units, “especially family members,” and noted the building uses a security key fob system to enter the building.

Opportunity Home also acknowledged an “incident” in 2024, when two bodies were found at the same complex in a span of four days, saying it “also involved a resident escorting the suspect into their building and unit.”

“While onsite security is available during the evening hours to supplement the key fob system, onsite security could not have prevented these incidents,” the statement said, in part.

One resident at the scene said she is concerned with safety at the complex. She told KSAT on Saturday there used to be around-the-clock security, but it was shortened and there hasn’t been any this week.

