SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing against traffic on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 9700 block of Braun Road.

As the man, believed to be in his 70s, crossed the street, a car slowed down to avoid him. A second car went around the first vehicle and subsequently hit the man, police said.

The victim was loaded into an ambulance, where he later died, SAPD said.

Both drivers stayed at the scene.