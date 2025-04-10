Residents of Victoria Plaza Apartments downtown voice safety concerns after deadly shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Repeated crime in a downtown apartment complex has some people on edge.

Opportunity Home runs the Victoria Plaza Apartments. On Saturday, a 63-year-old man was shot and killed there, according to authorities.

In the days after the man’s death, residents have come forward to KSAT, calling for change and increased security.

“I have never felt as unsafe as I do in this building,” one woman said.

She said she was there on Saturday when Eugene McAlister was shot. She asked us not to share her name to protect her safety.

“I heard him just saying over and over ‘I’ve been shot. I’ve been shot,‘” she said.

“When did you start to have security concerns living here?” KSAT reporter Avery Everett asked.

“After the two murders on the ninth floor in October,” that resident said.

Victoria Plaza is also where two bodies were found in four days last fall.

“It keeps happening, and it’s going to happen again,” James Hamilton, an organizer for the San Antonio Tenants Union. “They got all these millions of dollars to build other buildings, but yet they don’t have the money to keep the people that’s living in them alive.”

Opportunity Home provides housing services to the San Antonio community. It’s a complex for older adults and disabled individuals.

Opportunity Home sent KSAT a statement over the weekend addressing some of the residents’ concerns.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident,” the statement read in part. “While onsite security is available during the evening hours to supplement the key fob system, onsite security could not have prevented these incidents.”