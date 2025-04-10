KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga highlights St. Mary’s University Law School and Fiesta Texas Fiesta medals

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga continued his daily segment called “Show Me Your Medals!” on Thursday during GMSA and GMSA Plus.

This is where San Antonio-area nonprofits, organizations, small businesses and individuals can send in their 2025 medals to be featured on KSAT.

Zuniga will unveil new medals leading up to and during Fiesta 2025, which runs from April 24 through May 4.

Today’s medals were from St. Mary’s University School of Law, Al’s Auto Repair, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, K Harvey Brand Partners, Papa John’s Pizza, KEDA Radio, UT Teen Health and Sposa Bella Bridal Boutique.

For more on how to send us your medal, click here.