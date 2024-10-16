Recipe: Grammies Blondies

SAN ANTONIO – Grammies Crackers are locally-made graham crackers created by grand parents looking for a tasty treat for their little ones. They’ve created multiple flavors and tons of ways to use them in delicious recipes.

Grammies Blondies are a no-bake, rich and delectable bar that is so easy to make and utterly impossible to stop eating. Go ahead, I dare you!

Ingredients:

• 4 ounces Grammies Crackers Crumbs (just shy of 3 cups), or about 22 Grammies Crackers (The “OG” or Cinna-yum)

• 14 ounces can sweetened condensed milk

• 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

• 1/2 cup finely chopped walnuts, peanuts, pecans, or almonds

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 2 tablespoon powdered sugar (for garnish)

Directions:

Line an 8″x8″ or a 9″x9″ baking pan with aluminum foil or parchment paper and spray with non-stick spray.

If starting with Grammies Crackers (not Grammies Crumbs), crush in a food processor or high-speed blender to fine crumbs.

In a large bowl, mix all of the ingredients together except for powdered sugar. Stir until well combined. This dough will be thick!

Grab your prepared pan, and dump the mixture in. Press down on the mixture to smooth and flatten the top (I find the easiest way to do this is to spray my hand with non-stick spray and use my hand to press down).

Chill for 1 - 2 hours.

Remove the pan from the refrigerator.

Place the powdered sugar in a mess sieve or strainer and sprinkle over the top of the blondies. Cut into squares with a sharp knife. Dive in!

Store in an airtight container and they’ll stay fresh for up to a week.

