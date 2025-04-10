Skip to main content
Free landfill day in San Antonio scheduled this Saturday

Items can be taken to either of the drop-off locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Tags: Landfill, San Antonio, City Hall
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians have the chance to get rid of unwanted items around their homes this weekend.

The City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department is hosting a free landfill day on Saturday, April 12.

Items can be taken to either of the below locations between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

  • Republic Services Landfill at 7000 Interstate 10 East.
  • Waste Management Landfill at 8611 Covel Road.

A picture ID is required, and a recent CPS Energy utility bill showing payment for the city’s environmental fee.

A tarp must cover all loads. Wearing a safety vest is also highly encouraged.

Accepted material:

  • Household bulky items like appliances, furniture, and mattresses
  • Carpet, fencing material, water heaters and toilets
  • Tires (limit six per household)

Unaccepted material:

  • Roofing material, sheetrock, dirt, brick, brush, lumber and construction materials
  • Industrial or commercial waste

Solid Waste Management operates four bulky item drop-off centers that are free to dispose of solid waste.

The drop-off centers are open year-round from Tuesdays through Saturdays.

For more information, click here.

