Free landfill day in San Antonio scheduled this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians have the chance to get rid of unwanted items around their homes this weekend.
The City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department is hosting a free landfill day on Saturday, April 12.
Items can be taken to either of the below locations between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Republic Services Landfill at 7000 Interstate 10 East.
- Waste Management Landfill at 8611 Covel Road.
A picture ID is required, and a recent CPS Energy utility bill showing payment for the city’s environmental fee.
A tarp must cover all loads. Wearing a safety vest is also highly encouraged.
Accepted material:
- Household bulky items like appliances, furniture, and mattresses
- Carpet, fencing material, water heaters and toilets
- Tires (limit six per household)
Unaccepted material:
- Roofing material, sheetrock, dirt, brick, brush, lumber and construction materials
- Industrial or commercial waste
Solid Waste Management operates four bulky item drop-off centers that are free to dispose of solid waste.
The drop-off centers are open year-round from Tuesdays through Saturdays.
For more information, click here.
