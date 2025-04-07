New statewide litter campaign seeks volunteers for watershed cleaning

A new statewide litter campaign aimed at cleaning watersheds is seeking volunteers for a slew of projects over the next two months, including one in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – A new statewide litter campaign aimed at cleaning watersheds is seeking volunteers for a slew of projects over the next two months, including one in San Antonio.

Trash Free Gulf, a program of the Gulf Trust, announced its first litter cleanup campaign partnership in a Thursday news release.

The campaign is in partnership with H-E-B’s Our Texas Our Future Sustainability initiative to clean watersheds across the state.

We are proud to announce that the website for Trash Free Gulf, presented by @HEB #OurTexasOurFuture is LIVE! Head to the website to learn important information about this effort and how you can get involved and participate in a cleanup near you!https://t.co/UfwzaDKFot

(1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/w4ED7etDHb — Gulf Trust (@thegulftrust) April 3, 2025

Trash Free Gulf is seeking more than 2,000 volunteers to help with nearly 40 cleanup projects in April and May, the release said.

“Our mission with this campaign is to create a shift in the way Texans think about their connection to the Gulf. By getting out there and helping clean up with our neighbors, we can work toward a trash-free Gulf,” said Jay Kleberg, executive director of the Gulf Trust.

Kleberg, along with his wife Chrissy, released “Chasing The Tide” last October. In the six-part documentary, the couple walked the entirety of Texas’ barrier islands.

For the cleanup projects, partners are working to collect data on the type and volume of trash collected to support solutions to address the root causes of excess litter, the release said.

“The Gulf Trust was founded to ensure a vibrant Texas coast and Gulf for future generations,” Kleberg said. “Over the next 60 days, we’re aiming to prevent 800 tons of trash from ever reaching the Gulf and hope to continue this communal effort year after year.”

On Saturday, May 17, Keep San Antonio Beautiful will be leading a project.

Volunteers will clean up Espada Park, which sits along the San Antonio River. The event will run from 8 to 11 a.m.

Volunteers who participate will also be eligible for giveaways. The first 10 people to sign up at each cleanup will receive a YETI 10-ounce tumbler and a $15 H-E-B gift card, according to the release.

Additional YETI prizes include a Trailhead Chair for the most unusual item found in a cleanup, a Camino Carryall Tote for the largest item picked up, and more.

To view project locations and sign up, click here.