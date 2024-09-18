Pumpkin fritter recipe for fall

SAN ANTONIO – Heath Sparkling Wines in Fredericksburg is ready for fall. They share a tasty recipe, perfect to pair with their fall wines.

Heath Sparkling Wines Pumpkin Fritters

Recommended Videos

Ingredients:

1 can pumpkin puree (canned)

2 eggs

1 cup cake flour/self-rising flour/gf baking flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons brown sugar

2/3 tablespoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon allspice

1/4 teaspoon mace

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

Note: To substitute spice mix use 1 1/2 tablespoons pumpkin pie spice

Directions:

Add the pumpkin to a mixing bowl and whisk in two eggs.

Sift flour, salt, and baking powder into the mixture and fold until just incorporated, then add sugar. Mix until smooth.

Let the batter rest for 10 minutes.

Pour sunflower or coconut oil into a pot and heat to 440°F.

Pour mixture into a large piping bag or keep in bowl.

From the piping bag, using paring knife or kitchen shears to cut the batter as you squeeze the bag and drop it into frying oil or use a scoop to portion out batter. Fry until dark brown.

Remove fried fritters and drain on a cooling rack.

Note: If fritters are too dark and uncooked in the middle, bake for 5 minutes at 350°F.