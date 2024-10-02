Spice-up taco night with this sweet & savory twist

SAN ANTONIO – Beef Loving Texans shares this recipe for a sweet & savory twist on tacos.
Ingredients:
● 1 boneless beef top sirloin steak, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)
● 1 package (1.25 ounces) low-sodium taco seasoning mix
● 3 teaspoons olive oil, divided
● 1 cup chopped onion
● 8 whole grain tortillas (8-inch diameter), warmed
● 2 cups shredded lettuce
● 1 cup fat-free shredded Cheddar cheese
● 1/2 cup chunky salsa
● 1 cup chopped fresh mango
Preparation:
Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/4-inch thick strips. Combine beef and taco seasoning mix in medium bowl; stir to coat beef.
Heat 1 teaspoon oil in large, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add half of beef; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside of beef is no longer pink. Remove from skillet. Repeat with 1 teaspoon oil and remaining beef. Set aside; keep warm.
Heat remaining 1 teaspoon oil in same skillet until hot. Add onion; cook 2 to 3 minutes or until tender. Return beef to skillet; cook 1 minute or until heated through.
Place equal amounts of steak and onion on each tortilla; top with lettuce, cheese, salsa and mango.