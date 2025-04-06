Woman hits 12-year-old daughter with car while parking, SAPD says

A woman struck her 12-year-old daughter while attempting to park, pinning her between the car and a wall, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman struck her 12-year-old daughter while attempting to park, pinning her between the car and a wall, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the crash around 11 p.m. Saturday at a complex in the 3800 block of Parkdale Drive.

When the woman and child were arriving home, the child exited the vehicle. Police at the scene said as the woman was parking, she accelerated and hit the girl.

The girl was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after being pinned between the car and a wall, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

