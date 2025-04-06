KSAT Connect users share 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four adventures

SAN ANTONIO – As the 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four is nearing its end, several KSAT Connect users have sent their memorable moments of the festivities.

Friday marked the kickoff of the March Madness Music Festival, with Doechii and Pitbull among the artists that took the stage that night.

Jelly Roll headlined Saturday’s event, and Chris Stapleton will perform on Sunday night.

The stage is now set for the two final basketball teams to compete for the championship title.

Florida will face off Houston at 7:50 p.m. Monday, April 7, at the Alamodome.

Have you attended any Final Four festivities, it’s not too late to share your photos and videos to KSAT Connect!

Take a look at what some photos and videos KSAT Connect users have shared so far:

To submit a photo or video, check out our guide below.

Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page . We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!

If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.

Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”

Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”

Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.

Select the channel and category.

Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.

The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

