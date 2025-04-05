Sights and sounds: Day 1 of Final Four taking over downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio is filled with excitement as the 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four takes over this weekend.

The stage is set for the four teams, with Florida taking on Auburn at 5:09 p.m. on Saturday, April 5, followed by Houston facing Duke at 7:49 p.m.

Thousands of people also looked forward to seeing performances from Doechii and Pitbull on Friday night.

However, as Doechii took the stage, NCAA officials pulled the artist to the side due to storms delaying the concert.

The March Madness Music Festival was delayed on Friday, April 4, 2025. (KSAT)

Despite the delay, many people stayed to watch the artists perform.

Are you in the crowd celebrating the event? Share your photos and videos on KSAT Connect!

Take a look at KSAT’s latest Final Four coverage:

March Madness Music Festival

University of Florida sugar skull sculpture at the Men's Final Four Tip-Off Tailgate on Friday, April 4, 2025. (KSAT)

Scenes from Reese’s Men’s Final Four Friday

Duke Blue Devils

The Duke Blue Devils practice at the Alamodome for the Reese’s Men’s Final Four Friday on April 4, 2025. (KSAT)

The Duke Blue Devils practice at the Alamodome for the Reese’s Men’s Final Four Friday on April 4, 2025. (KSAT)

Houston Cougars

The Houston Cougars practice at the Alamodome for the Reese’s Men’s Final Four Friday on April 4, 2025. (KSAT)

The Houston Cougars practice at the Alamodome for the Reese’s Men’s Final Four Friday on April 4, 2025. (KSAT)

Florida Gators

The Florida Gators practice at the Alamodome for the Reese’s Men’s Final Four Friday on April 4, 2025. (KSAT)

The Florida Gators practice at the Alamodome for the Reese’s Men’s Final Four Friday on April 4, 2025. (KSAT)

Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers practice at the Alamodome for the Reese’s Men’s Final Four Friday on April 4, 2025. (KSAT) (KSAT)

The Auburn Tigers practice at the Alamodome for the Reese’s Men’s Final Four Friday on April 4, 2025. (KSAT) (KSAT)

More Final Four coverage: